Hill will get the road start against the Stars on Wednesday, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

With Darcy Kuemper (lower body) still on IR, Hill will get the nod in the first of back-to-back games. It's likely Antti Raanta plays Thursday versus the Blues. Hill has been excellent on the road this year with a .927 save percentage and 2.34 GAA over seven appearances, but a lack of offensive support has left him with a 1-3-1 record. Getting a win could be tough against counterpart Ben Bishop, but it's a favorable matchup for Hill, as the Stars rank 28th with 2.64 goals per home game.