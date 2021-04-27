Goligoski notched an assist in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Sharks.

Goligoski set up the first of Jakob Chychrun's two tallies in the third period Monday. The 35-year-old Goligoski has surged in April with 12 points in his last 13 games. He's at 18 points, 63 shots on net, 94 blocked shots, 66 hits and a plus-6 rating through 49 appearances.