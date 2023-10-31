Kerfoot distributed three assists and went plus-4 in Monday's 8-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Kerfoot remains without a goal, but his trio of assists got him onto the scoresheet for the first time in eight games this season. He helped out Josh Brown's go-ahead goal as well as both of Jack McBain's tallies in this blowout win. Kerfoot has added eight shots on goal, six hits, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating to begin his Coyotes career. He's mainly been in a middle-six role, but he was dropped to the fourth line for this game, and he may stay there given the positive results.