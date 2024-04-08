Kerfoot notched an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Kerfoot has four points over his last three contests. The 29-year-old center led the Coyotes' forwards with 17:40 of ice time Sunday despite starting the game on the fourth line. He's up to 43 points (11 on the power play) with 96 shots on net, 66 hits, 69 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating through 77 appearances. Kerfoot is one of the team's most versatile players, and his usage this season has largely reflected that.