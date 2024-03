Kerfoot logged an assist in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Stars.

Kerfoot has had a rather quiet March with three points over 12 outings. He helped out on a Clayton Keller tally in the first period of Sunday's loss. Kerfoot is up to 38 points, 87 shots on net, 65 blocked shots, 54 hits and a minus-12 rating through 71 appearances this season. He's currently in a middle-six role, though his veteran status has allowed him to fill critical minutes in all situations throughout the campaign.