Kerfoot notched a power-play assist in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Canucks.

Kerfoot has gone 11 games without a goal, but he's starting to get on track with three helpers over his last five contests. The 29-year-old forward is also seeing a smaller role as the Coyotes try to get their younger players more involved late in the campaign. Kerfoot has bounced around the lineup all year, producing 40 points with 95 shots on net, 67 blocked shots, 63 hits and a minus-16 rating over 75 appearances.