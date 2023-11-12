Kerfoot scored a goal on two shots and added four PIM in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Predators.

Kerfoot tied the game at 4-4 in the second period with his first goal as a Coyote. While Arizona's offense has been impressive at times this season, Kerfoot has often been a passenger. He's at four points, 16 shots on net, seven hits, six blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 14 appearances for his new team. The forward amassed 83 points over 164 outings with the Maple Leafs across the previous two seasons.