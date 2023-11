Kerfoot posted an assist in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Blues.

The Coyotes continue to shuffle their centers around with Barrett Hayton (upper body) on injured reserve. Kerfoot was on the third line with Michael Carcone -- whose goal he assisted on -- and Jason Zucker to begin Wednesday's contest. Kerfoot has three points over his last six games, but he's been limited to six points, 23 shots on net, 10 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 19 outings overall.