Kerfoot provided an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.

Kerfoot has a goal, an assist and six shots on net over his last four games. The 29-year-old remains in a bottom-six role, and he's yet to see consistent power-play time that would help his offense. Kerfoot has a goal, four helpers, 20 shots on net and a minus-1 rating over 17 appearances.