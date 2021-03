Raanta (undisclosed) won't suit up for Tuesday's game versus the Avalanche, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Raanta dealt with an upper-body injury in February and a lower-body injury earlier this month. It's unclear what he's dealing with now, but the 31-year-old did finish Monday's loss to the Avalanche, letting in four goals on 34 shots. Adin Hill will start in net Tuesday while Ivan Prosvetov serves as the backup.