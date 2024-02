Raanta (lower body) will not return to Thursday's game versus the Avalanche.

Raanta didn't start the game, but he played the second period after Pyotr Kochetkov faltered late in the first. The Hurricanes were forced to go back to Kochetkov after Raanta was injured late in the middle frame, though he was able to finish the period, stopping all nine shots he faced. If Raanta misses time beyond Thursday, Kochetkov and Spencer Martin will be the Hurricanes' goaltending duo.