Raanta is on waivers Thursday, according to Chris Johnston of The Athletic.

Raanta was activated off injured reserve Wednesday after recovering from his lower-body issue. He has a 12-7-2 record, 2.99 GAA and .872 save percentage in 24 contests this season. With Frederik Andersen (illness) looking poised to return Thursday against Montreal, look for Raanta to head to AHL Charlotte if he passes through waivers unclaimed.