Raanta (lower body) will be be out for at least a couple of weeks, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Raanta, who was hurt in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Colorado, may not be available to return until later this month. Spencer Martin will serve as Pyotr Kochetkov's backup until Raanta is back to full strength. The 34-year-old Raanta has a 12-7-2 record this season with a 2.99 GAA and an .872 save percentage over 24 games played.