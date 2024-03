Raanta (lower body) was removed from injured reserve on Wednesday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Raanta's activation means he's ready to return to the goaltending mix for the Hurricanes. The 34-year-old will likely slot in as the No. 2 goalie behind Pyotr Kochetkov going forward, which will likely mean less playing time for the already sparsely-deployed Spencer Martin.