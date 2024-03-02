Raanta (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Friday, per CapFriendly.
This is simply a paper move as Raanta has already missed the last 10 games. The 34-year-old doesn't have a clear timeline for his return at this time.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Antti Raanta: Out for at least two weeks•
-
Hurricanes' Antti Raanta: Exits relief appearance•
-
Hurricanes' Antti Raanta: Light work in win•
-
Hurricanes' Antti Raanta: Gets starting nod•
-
Hurricanes' Antti Raanta: Earns 11th win of 2023-24•
-
Hurricanes' Antti Raanta: Likely to start Thursday•