Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Can't finish Friday's game
Raanta exited Friday's game with a lower-body injury, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Raanta gave up three goals on 28 shots through two periods, but Adin Hill took over in the crease to start the third. It's a similar pattern to what happened Jan. 4 against the Flyers, which suggests the possibility that he re-aggravated the previous injury. More information should be available about the Finn's condition ahead of Sunday's home game versus the Penguins.
