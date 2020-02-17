Raanta will be in goal at home versus the Islanders on Monday, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

Raanta gave up just one goal in Saturday's clash with Washington. The netminder has faced 30 or more shots in all but one of his last seven outings, including a meeting with Anaheim in which he gave up four goals on 32 shots. The Finn figures to continue carrying the load while Darcy Kuemper (lower body) remains on the shelf.