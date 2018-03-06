According to Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet, Raanta was "a little tight" in warmups Monday, hence why he was a last-minute scratch from the road contest against the Oilers, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

This doesn't sound like anything too serious, but to be sure that's the case, we'll wait for more information from the team ahead of Wednesday night's road contest against the Canucks.