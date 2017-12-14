Raanta will guard the cage for Thursday' tilt versus Tampa Bay, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Raanta is coming off a solid, 33-save performance in which he gave up just one goal, but still walked away with the loss due to a lack of offensive support. Coming into the season, the Finn was a lock for the No. 1 job; however, injuries led to the acquisition of Scott Wedgewood -- who will now compete with Raanta to be the starting netminder for new coach Rick Tocchet. For now, it appears Raanta has the inside track on the role, yet don't be surprised to see more of a two-headed monster moving forward.