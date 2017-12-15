Raanta allowed four goals on 44 shots in a 4-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday.

A 44-save performance is no joke, but it's tough to beat one of the best teams in the league when they put four pucks in the net. Raanta also played well in his only other start since returning from injury -- a one-goal, 33-save victory in Columbus -- but the Coyotes are so bad in so many categories (last in goals against, 30th in goals scored, last in league standings) that we can't justifiably recommend him in most settings.