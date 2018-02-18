Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Shutout victory Saturday
Raanta stopped 40 shots in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Oilers.
It looked as though Edmonton had tied the game in the third period when Patrick Maroon tipped home a point shot, but the goal was overturned on replay due to goalie interference, preserving Raanta's first shutout of the season and ninth of his career. The 28-year-old now has a sparkling .976 save percentage over his last four games, all Coyotes wins, and while the team remains in the NHL basement they could wind up spoiling the playoff chances of a couple of Western Conference rivals if Raanta stays hot down the stretch.
