Raanta will patrol the blue paint for Friday's home contest against the Wild, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Raanta is coming off his best performance of the season, stopping 40-of-42 shots in a win over the Kings on Wednesday. The 31-year-old owns a 3.60 GAA and .907 save percentage in five appearances on the year. He'll face a Wild team that's scored at least four goals in five of the last seven games.