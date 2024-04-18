Hayton (lower body) won't play in Wednesday's season finale versus the Oilers.

Hayon sustained a lower-body injury in mid-March and it ended up bringing his season to an early close. The 23-year-old was limited to 10 points with 66 shots on net and a minus-13 rating in an injury-riddled campaign. Hayton will be in the mix for a top-six role in 2024-25, assuming he can heal up over the offseason.