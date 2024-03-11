Hayton recorded a pair of assists and three shots on goals in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Blackhawks.

Hayton has gone nine games without a goal, but he's racked up four assists over his last six contests. The 23-year-old center is seeing middle-six usage thanks to his improvements on offense. He's at 10 points, 66 shots on net and a minus-13 rating this season, well off the pace that saw him put up 43 points in 82 games a year ago.