Hayton recorded a pair of assists and three shots on goals in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Blackhawks.
Hayton has gone nine games without a goal, but he's racked up four assists over his last six contests. The 23-year-old center is seeing middle-six usage thanks to his improvements on offense. He's at 10 points, 66 shots on net and a minus-13 rating this season, well off the pace that saw him put up 43 points in 82 games a year ago.
More News
-
Coyotes' Barrett Hayton: Produces power-play assist•
-
Coyotes' Barrett Hayton: Contributes assist Friday•
-
Coyotes' Barrett Hayton: Lights lamp in loss•
-
Coyotes' Barrett Hayton: First helper since return•
-
Coyotes' Barrett Hayton: Returning to action Thursday•
-
Coyotes' Barrett Hayton: Out until February•