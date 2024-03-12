Hayton is considered questionable for Tuesday's game versus Minnesota due to an undisclosed injury, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.
Hayton's availability against the Wild may boil down to a game-time decision. If Hayton's unable to go, John Leonard will likely draw into the lineup Tuesday.
