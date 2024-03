Hayton notched an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 5-3 win over the Senators.

Hayton has three points over 12 games since he returned from a hand injury in early February. His latest contribution was the primary assist on Matias Maccelli's empty-netter Friday. Even when factoring in his lengthy absence, Hayton has had a disappointing campaign with seven points, a minus-12 rating and 53 shots on net through 28 appearances after posting 43 points in 82 outings a year ago.