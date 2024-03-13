Hayton (lower body) returned to Arizona and is considered out longer than day-to-day after missing Tuesday's contest versus the Wild, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Hayton will likely miss Thursday's game versus the Red Wings as well, and it's unclear when he might be able to play again. Given the Coyotes' place in the standings, they may shut him down for the year if he doesn't make progress soon. His absence should allowed John Leonard to stick in the lineup.