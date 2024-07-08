Hayton (lower body) signed a two-year, $5.3 million deal with Utah on Monday.

Hayton was banged up last year and multiple injuries caused him to miss nearly 50 games. He was held to just three goals and 10 points in 33 appearances. He averaged 17:01 of ice time as a top-six staple but never quite found his groove offensively. The 24-year-old forward scored a career-high 43 points during the 2022-23 campaign and should be in line for at least similar production if he can stay on the ice this upcoming season.