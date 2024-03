Hayton logged a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

Hayton has two helpers over four games in March. His helper Thursday was his first power-play point since Nov. 7. The center could get more opportunities in the top six down the stretch, though the Coyotes have often rotated their centers through various winger combinations. Hayton has eight points, 62 shots on net, 26 PIM and a minus-13 rating over 31 appearances this season.