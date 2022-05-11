Hayton scored 10 goals and added 14 assists in 60 contests this season.

Hayton missed time after undergoing hand surgery in January. Prior to the injury, he logged just six points in 26 outings before stepping up with 18 points in his last 34 contests. The 21-year-old should be a top-six option heading into 2022-23 -- he often played on the second line and saw some first-line action as injuries piled up late in the year. The fifth overall pick from 2018 should still be in the plans for fantasy managers in dynasty, and he could be worth a look in deeper redraft formats next year as well.