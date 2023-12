Hayton (hand) suffered a setback in his recovery and is expected to be sidelined until February, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports Monday.

Hayton looks set to be sidelined through the Yotes' bye week the first week of February, which could set him up to return Feb. 8 versus Vegas. After a slow start to the season, Hayton had found his offensive game before getting hurt with four points in his last five appearances.