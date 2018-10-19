Keller had a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over Chicago.

Keller scored 65 points last season, but he had just one helper in five games prior to this two-point effort, as Arizona had managed just three goals as a team in those five games. While the diminutive 20-year-old will be given every opportunity to rack up points on the first line and top power-play unit, the lack of talent around him will make repeating last season's success a challenge.