Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Breaks out with two points
Keller had a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over Chicago.
Keller scored 65 points last season, but he had just one helper in five games prior to this two-point effort, as Arizona had managed just three goals as a team in those five games. While the diminutive 20-year-old will be given every opportunity to rack up points on the first line and top power-play unit, the lack of talent around him will make repeating last season's success a challenge.
