Keller scored his 32nd goal of the season in Saturday's 8-5 loss to the Rangers.

Keller has 13 points (seven goals, six assists) during an eight-game point streak. He leads his team with 68 points (70 games), and he's been incredibly consistent over his last three seasons, delivering 217 points in 219 games. Keller continues to be one of the few fantasy bright spots in the desert.