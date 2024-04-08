Keller scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-2 win over the Sharks on Sunday.

It was a one score game and Keller had not registered a point but that ended when Keller potted his 33rd of the season for the insurance goal. He also added an assist on the empty-netter, two shots on net, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in 16:24 of ice time. Over his 11-game point streak, Keller has eight goals and 10 assists. The Coyotes return to action Tuesday in Seattle.