Keller recorded a power-play assist, six shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens.

Keller went without a point in the previous two games, his first such drought of the campaign. His offense remains strong with four goals and five helpers over 10 contests, but he's also taken a seat in the penalty box six times over his last eight outings. The winger is at 12 PIM, 40 shots on net and a minus-3 rating, though he's also earned four of his nine points with the man advantage.