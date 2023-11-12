Keller scored a goal and two assists on five shots in the Coyotes' 7-5 win over the Predators on Saturday.

Keller scored a power-play goal off a nice feed from Logan Cooley to cut the Predators' lead to 4-3. He would also add assists on goals by Sean Durzi and Nick Bjugstad. This performance extends his point streak to three games as he has six points in that span. The American forward is off to a blazing start with six goals and 15 points in 14 games. He should continue to play a huge role on the Coyotes' top line and top power-play unit.