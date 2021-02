Keller posted an assist and six shots on goal in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues.

The 22-year-old winger set up Barrett Hayton's second-period tally. Keller is up to four goals, five helpers, 37 shots on net and a plus-5 rating in 14 contests. While Keller doesn't have the flashiest scoring numbers, he's doing enough to warrant a roster spot in deeper fantasy formats.