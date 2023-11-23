Keller logged an assist in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Blues.

Keller snapped a two-game mini-slump with the assist as the Coyotes' offense broke out of a funk. The 25-year-old is up to 18 points and 57 shots on net through 19 outings, but thats' come with 16 PIM and a minus-9 rating. Keller has earned 10 of his points on the power play, though the Coyotes went 0-for-2 with two shorthanded goals against in that situation Wednesday.