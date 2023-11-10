Keller produced a power-play assist in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Blues.
Keller has a goal and three helpers over his four contests. He's earned three of his 12 points this season in two games against the Blues. The 25-year-old winger is up to five goals, seven assists, 44 shots on net, 14 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 13 appearances in a top-line role that also comes with time on the first power-play unit.
