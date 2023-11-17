Keller registered a power-play assist and two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
Keller stretched his point streak to five games (three goals, five assists) when he helped out on a Logan Cooley tally in the third period. The helper was Keller's 10th of the season to go with seven goals, 53 shots on net, 16 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 16 contests. Considering he had 86 points over 82 outings last season, his pace this year is sustainable.
