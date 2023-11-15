Keller scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.

Keller opened the scoring 5:33 into the first period, beating Jake Oettinger with a wrist shot for his seventh goal of the season. The 25-year-old Keller now has points in four straight games, tallying three goals and four assists in that span. He's up to 16 points on the campaign after setting career highs with 37 goals and 86 points last season.