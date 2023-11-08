Keller scored a goal and an assist along with one shot in the Coyotes' 4-3 shootout win over the Kraken on Tuesday.

Keller knotted the game at 3-3 with a one-timer on the power play that was blasted past Joey Daccord. He would also pick up a helper on Barrett Hayton's goal. The American forward is off to another terrific start, picking up points in six of his last nine games and scoring 11 points in 12 games so far. He should continue to be a major part of the Coyotes' top line and top power-play unit.