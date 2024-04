Ingram allowed two goals on 27 shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over San Jose.

With the game knotted up at 2-2 in the third frame, Ingram backstopped his team to a win by kicking aside the final 12 shots sent his way for a .926 save percentage. In his last eight games, Ingram has four wins and four losses with 23 goals against. Ingram has been splitting the last 12 games with Karel Vejmelka and with only five games left in the season for the Coyotes, look for that to continue.