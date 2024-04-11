Ingram allowed three goals on 26 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Ingram picked up his third win in his last four starts, a span in which he's given up 11 goals. The Canucks rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the third period to force overtime, but Logan Cooley scored 3:51 into the extra session. Ingram is up to 22-20-3 with a 2.86 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 48 appearances this season. Assuming the Coyotes' goalie rotation continues through the end of the season, Ingram's last start would be Sunday in Calgary.