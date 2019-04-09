The Coyotes returned Garland to AHL Tuscon on Tuesday, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Garland will return to Tuscon to assist the Roadrunners as they make a push for the postseason. The 23-year-old winger racked up just 18 points through 47 contests at the NHL level this season, but he had much more success in the minors, notching more than a point per game over 18 tilts with the Roadrunners.