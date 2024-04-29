Garland recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Predators in Game 4.

Garland set up Elias Lindholm's tally 1:02 into overtime. After ending the regular season with 15 points over his last 14 games, Garland has just two assists through four playoff contests. He's added four shots on net, three hits, three blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating. The Canucks have done fine without him being a huge contributor in the first round, but they'll likely need Garland and other depth forwards to step up if they're going to make a deep run.