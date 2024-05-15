Garland scored a goal on four shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers in Game 4.

Garland got the Canucks on the board in the third period. The winger has two goals and 11 shots on net over four games in the second round after he was held to two assists in six first-round appearances. The winger has added 19 shots, 10 hits, eight blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 10 playoff outings while filling a middle-six role.