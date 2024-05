Garland scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 5-4 victory over Edmonton in Game 1.

Garland completed Vancouver's four-goal comeback late in the third period, beating Stuart Skinner off the rush for the game-winner. It's the first goal and third point for Garland so far in the playoffs. He had 20 goals and 47 points in 82 regular-season games while working primarily in a bottom-six role.