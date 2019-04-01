Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Comes up big
Kuemper stopped all 36 shots he faced against the Wild on Sunday to pick up the win in a 4-0 victory.
The shutout was Kuemper's fifth of the season and second in his last three games, pushing the Coyotes closer to the eighth playoff spot in the Western Conference. They are a point behind Colorado, albeit with one less game to play.
