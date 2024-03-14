Kuemper gave up seven goals on 37 shots in Wednesday's 7-2 loss to the Oilers.

It was a brutal night for Kuemper in his first start since Feb. 26. Edmonton scored three times in the opening frame and twice in the subsequent two periods, sticking the 33-year-old netminder with the loss. Kuemper falls to 13-13-3 on the season with an .890 save percentage and 3.29 GAA. Charlie Lindgren is expected to be back in net Thursday when the Caps visit Seattle.